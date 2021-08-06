New physician leader announced at Mayo

Bhagra has served as medical director since 2015

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin announced Friday Dr. Sumit Bhagra has been selected as the new site lead physician for the two campuses.

The role combines the responsibilities of the current site CEO and medical director positions, according to a news release.

Bhagra has served as the Albert Lea and Austin medical director since 2015, partnering with CEO Dr. Mark Ciota to lead the Albert Lea and Austin practice.

Ciota announced earlier this year he would rotate out of his leadership role after 25 years.

“It’s been my pleasure to work with Dr. Bhagra for the past 12 years,” Ciota said. “In addition to being a talented and dedicated physician, he has been a crucial part of the team that has worked to integrate and modernize our practice and facilities, and has led the COVID-19 safety team for the entire southeast Minnesota region. He has earned the respect of our staff and patients, and I look forward to the strong leadership he will provide to the Albert Lea/Austin practice.”

Bhagra is a consultant in endocrinology and an assistant professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. He has practiced in Albert Lea and Austin since 2009, specializing in diabetes care and other metabolic conditions. After receiving his medical training at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, India, Bhagra completed a residency in internal medicine at Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education and a fellowship in the Mayo Clinic Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism and Nutrition.

As the site lead physician, Bhagra will partner with Vice Chair of Administration Kristin Johnson and Nurse Administrator Lori Routh to provide oversight for the overall operations in Albert Lea and Austin, ensuring alignment with regional goals and targets.

Bhagra’s official start date in his new role is Monday. In the coming weeks, he will work closely with Ciota to ensure a smooth transition of duties as Ciota rotates out of his leadership role.

“We are so very grateful to Dr. Mark Ciota for his 25 years of compassionate leadership and dedicated service to our patients, staff and local communities,” said Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president of the southeast Minnesota region, in the release. “As Dr. Bhagra moves into his next leadership role, we welcome his continued vision and insight for the future in helping to provide the best care for our patients in the Albert Lea/Austin area.”