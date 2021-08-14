NOTICE OF CHANGE
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Change in Control of a Bank Holding Company
Daniel Otten, Hayward, MN, intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to retain 10 percent or more of the shares and thereby control of Minnesota Community Bancshares, Inc, Albert Lea, MN. Minnesota Community Bancshares, Inc. controls Arcadian Bank, Hartland, MN. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the notice.
You are invited to submit comments in writing on this notice to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Attention: Applications Officer, Division of Supervision, Regulation and Credit, P.O. Box 291, Minneapolis, MN 55480-0291. The comment period will not end before September 6, 2021 and may be somewhat longer. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the notice, contact Chris Wangen, Assistant Vice President, at (612) 204-5087. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the notice if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.
Albert Lea Tribune:
Aug. 14, 2021
50-JV-21-1433
PUBLIC NOTICE State of Minnesota Mower County District Court Judicial District:3rd Court File Number: 50-JV-21-1433 Juvenile Summons and Notice Termination... read more