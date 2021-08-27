NTSB investigating Minnesota freight train collision; none hurt

ST. PAUL — Federal authorities are investigating how three freight trains collided in St. Paul.

Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings said the collision occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday near a rail yard on the city’s southeast side. A Canadian Pacific freight train, a BNSF train and a Union Pacific freight train were involved in the crash, he said. Two Canadian Pacific locomotives, a Union Pacific locomotive and a BNSF lumber car all derailed, he said.

No one was hurt and no hazardous materials were involved, Cummings said. Train traffic through the site resumed Thursday morning. The cause of the crash is under investigation, he said.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss said the agency dispatched a team of investigators to the scene, he said. He had no further information.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Susan Stevens confirmed the collision and that no one was hurt. She, too, said the circumstances are under investigation.