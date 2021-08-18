PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota

Secretary of State

Certificate of Organization

I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on an dafter this date with all the powers, rights and privileges, and subject to the limitations, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter.

The business entity is now legally registered under the law of Minnesota.

Name: Midnight Sun Properties LLC

File Number: 12469453000020

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter: 322C

This certificate has been issued on: 08/05/2021

/s/Steve Simon

STEVE SIMON

Secretary of State

State of Minnesota

Office of the Minnesota

Secretary of State

Minnesota Limited Liability Company/Articles

of Organization

Minnesota Statutes,

Chapter 322C

The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or order, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:

ARTICLE 1: Limited Liability Company Name: Midnight Sun Properties LLC

ARTICLE 2: Registered Office and Agent(s), if Any at that Office:

Address: 7221 Humboldt Ave. S. Richfield, MN 55423 USA

ARTICLE 3: DURATION: Perpetual

ARTICLE 4: ORGANIZERS:

NAME: Jeff Groth

ADDRESS: 430 Columbus Ave Albert Lea MN 56007 USA

If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and corrent and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Beau A. Hartman

MAILING: None

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: beau@beauhartmanlaw.com

Work Item 1246945300020

Original File Number 12469300020

STATE OF MINNESOTA

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE

FILED 08/05/2021 11:59 pm

/s/ Steve Simon

SECRETARY OF STATE

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 11, 18, 2021

ORGANIZATION