ORGANIZATION
PUBLIC NOTICE
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Organization
I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on an dafter this date with all the powers, rights and privileges, and subject to the limitations, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter.
The business entity is now legally registered under the law of Minnesota.
Name: Midnight Sun Properties LLC
File Number: 12469453000020
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter: 322C
This certificate has been issued on: 08/05/2021
/s/Steve Simon
STEVE SIMON
Secretary of State
State of Minnesota
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Minnesota Limited Liability Company/Articles
of Organization
Minnesota Statutes,
Chapter 322C
The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or order, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:
ARTICLE 1: Limited Liability Company Name: Midnight Sun Properties LLC
ARTICLE 2: Registered Office and Agent(s), if Any at that Office:
Address: 7221 Humboldt Ave. S. Richfield, MN 55423 USA
ARTICLE 3: DURATION: Perpetual
ARTICLE 4: ORGANIZERS:
NAME: Jeff Groth
ADDRESS: 430 Columbus Ave Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and corrent and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Beau A. Hartman
MAILING: None
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: beau@beauhartmanlaw.com
Work Item 1246945300020
Original File Number 12469300020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED 08/05/2021 11:59 pm
/s/ Steve Simon
SECRETARY OF STATE
Albert Lea Tribune:
Aug. 11, 18, 2021
