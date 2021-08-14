Organizations: First Lutheran Church Women

First Lutheran Church Women met at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in Bethany Hall with prelude music provided by Joan Holt. Co-president Diane Damerow welcomed everyone. Sheri Nicol read several devotional poems on a Mother’s Day theme. Mothers evoke a feeling of love, trust and stability to their children as does God’s love to all of us, his children.

Damerow, co-president, introduced the program speaker, Jordan Winter, who spoke on “Technology for First Lutheran Church.” He explained his transition from youth director to technology director came as a result of need. There was a recent major upgrade in the sanctuary video and sound equipment that included almost every piece of equipment. There are two areas to the sound booth. The forward area contains the sound board and the monitors that show the power points that go on the front screens. The back area is for the Peace and Power controls and the computers that run the four cameras and regulate the microphones and sound system. Also added was a monitor mounted on the balcony that helps those in front see what is on the two large screens. The service is routed from the sound board to the sacrisy for the Sunday radio broadcast. Winter also showed the use of Facebook and the FLC website in communicating First Lutheran Church services and activities.

Business meeting: Damerow called the business meeting to order.

1) The secretary’s minutes from the April 14 meeting were approved as printed by a motion from Bonnie Trampel and a second by Neva Mathison. Motion carried.

2) Cindy Gandrud gave the treasurer’s report.

3) Corresponding secretary, Trampel, read thank yous from Ruth Noren for the gift bag received at the March meeting drawing and from Pastor John Holt for the retirement gift received from FLCW at the April meeting. There was a thank you for the unit offering from SE MN Synodical Organization of ELCA, along with updates on conference and convention gatherings. Former FLCW member Claire Jacobson sent a note along with photos from the 1987-88 program, “Embrace God’s World.” There was also a newsletter from Mt. Carmel Ministries.

4) Bonnie Schneider thanked everyone for their donations for the LWR kits.

New business: Nicol invited everyone to her house for a tea party at 1:15 p.m. June 9. She requested that everyone bring a nonperishable food item and to RSVP if attending.

Following the business meeting, the hymn “My Hope Is Built on Nothing Less” was sung while the offering was received followed by the offering prayer given by Nicol. The group then sang the hymn “Blest Be the Tie That Binds.”

Thank yous were given to usher and greeter Bonnie Schneider and to hostesses Damerow and Nicol. The May drawing was won by Mathison.

Caring and Sharing reported there were two off-site funerals in April.

Damerow and Nicol presented Joan Holt with two baskets of goodies and personal notes of thanks and remembrances from the membership for her leadership and friendship in the 18 years she and Pastor John Holt have served at First Lutheran Church.

The meeting closed with the reading of the FLCW Purpose and saying the Lord’s Prayer.