Police still seeking information on murder suspect
The Austin Police Department is still seeking help from the public in locating Me’Darian Ledale McGruder, 27, who is a suspect in the July 31 shooting death of 20-year-old Austin resident Tyesha Tahne Gills.
McGruder, who also goes by the nickname “Solid,” is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5’ 11” and weighing 165 pounds.
McGruder is wanted for felony second-degree murder.
Anyone with information on McGruder’s location is urged to call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400, ext. 1, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online through Submit a Tip or www.crimestoppersmn.org.
