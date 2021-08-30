PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing

Shell Rock River Watershed District

2022 Budget and Levy

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Managers of the Shell Rock River Watershed District will hold a public hearing pursuant to Section 103D.911 of Minnesota Statutes, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 8:31 a.m., at the Shell Rock River Watershed District 214 W. Main St., Albert Lea, MN 56007 to hear and consider the District’s budgets and levy for 2022. The total proposed Administrative budget for 2022 is $267,000.00 and proposed Project Fund budget is $8,900,000.00. Proposed Administrative levy is $250,000.00, Liability Insurance Fund levy $17,000.00 and the Debt Service levy is $168,000.00

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 , 2021

PUBLIC HEARING