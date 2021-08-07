Robin Gudal: Connecting with faith through song

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“Graves into Gardens,” (Elevation Worship, Brandon Lake) have you heard this 2019 worship song? Its title is intriguing to me. When I first heard it, I knew I needed to listen again. The song is rooted from 2 Kings 13. This Old Testament book holds a lot of nuggets, even for 2021.

It’s a testimony song to the power and authority of our God. It very confidently declares how faithful he is to each of us. There are moments we can all experience in life where we find ourselves having a funeral for dreams that we once really believed in.

I heard this term years ago, a funeral of our dreams when I was reading a parenting book. It has helped me through the years to realize my dreams are not always what Christ has in mind, or even what is best!

Graves Into Gardens. I searched the world, but it couldn’t fill me. Man’s empty praise and treasures that fade are never enough. Then you came along and put me back together, and every desire is now satisfied.

You turn mourning to dancing, You give beauty for ashes, You turn shame into glory. You turn graves into gardens, you turn bones into armies, You turn seas into highways -Oh, there’s nothing better than you!

Jesus is the answer to all our wants, desires, requests, petitions, cries and he does satisfy. We need only to submit to his will being done. As one person eloquently said, “We need to get out of His way; for his way!”

Local Christian radio can lift you up, and I would encourage you to tune it in. KTIS 107.7 FM or Kinship Christian Radio 101.9 FM.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.