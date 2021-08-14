Robin Gudal: Hearing the voice of Jesus

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

In his devotion, Rick Lawrence, “Jesus-Centered Daily” shares: Take a deep breath. Do it again, then exhale. We’re inviting something into our depths — we breathe in life and breathe out death. In Moscow more than 5,000 Russians die every year from direct exposure to air pollution. If you know the air you breathe could kill you, you pay much better attention to it. The same is true with the air we’re inviting into our souls. Jesus longs for us to breathe in the truth — the truth about who he is and the truth about who we are.

Years ago, a dear youth who was involved with Youth for Christ ministry had cancer. Toward the end of her journey, her lung capacity became very restricted. When we visited her in the hospital, she asked us to sing, “This is the Air I Breathe” by Joe Mettle. These lyrics were life-giving to her.

“And I… I’m desperate for you

And I… I’m lost without you

This is air I breathe

Your holy presence

Living in me”

Over the July 4 weekend this past year I became ill, I was having to ‘breathe’ through the pain. I ended up in the ER twice and needed to continue to practice breathing techniques. I prayed, “Oh Sweet Jesus” as I breathed — I pled with Jesus to help release the pain. I felt his presence.

“Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:7, NLT

Samuel was a good example of knowing how to hear God’s voice, his story shows us the importance of listening to God’s voice and obeying it. He heard the voice of God but did not recognize it until he was instructed by Eli. 1 Samuel 3:1–10. Three things he learned: He learned who to listen to. He learned how to listen. He learned what to do after he listened. (Quizlet)

It’s when we struggle to hear his voice that we need to lean in and trust even more.

Bob Dylan wrote a song, “You’ve Got to Serve Someone,” and his lyrics ring true. After we listen, we serve.

“But you’re gonna have to serve somebody, yes

Indeed you’re gonna have to serve somebody

Well, it may be the devil or it may be the Lord

But you’re gonna have to serve somebody”

I’m serving Jesus. I’m listening for his voice.

“Living For Jesus” by Thomas O. Chisholm lyrics:

“O Jesus, Lord and Savior, I give myself to Thee,

For Thou, in Thy atonement, didst give Thyself for me;

I own no other master, my heart shall be Thy throne;

My life I give, henceforth to live, O Christ, for thee alone.

Living for Jesus who died in my place,

Bearing on Calv’ry my sin and disgrace;

Such love constrains me to answer his call,

Follow his leading and give him my all.”

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.