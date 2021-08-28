Robin Gudal: I am a Lutheran; hear my prayer

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I claim Lutheran as a strong portion of my faith (baptized, confirmed and married) heritage. I have gone to many churches; quieter ones, charismatic, more performance based (in Texas everything is bigger and it had very nice entertainment prior to sermon) which I remember very vividly (lest one judges too early), New York based International Church that had so many attendees you had to check in and choose if you wanted the short version or longer version service (it was amazing — so many languages were represented). I have been to small country churches, where I was married and our son baptized, most of the mainstream denominations, cruise service church, home church, Zoom church, parking lot church, TV service church and state park church services. God’s people worship and gather in many ways.

One thing that is vital is that we do church, that we gather. “And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another…,” Hebrews 10:24-25 (NLT). Rubbing shoulders with other believers is life giving, it is in our DNA to be in relationship and what better way than to be in proximity of those who have our values, and worship Jesus together. I know this pandemic has changed some of that, but it’s time for us to gather again (safely).

One thing I remember well from the Red Hymnal at Bricelyn Lutheran and then sweet county Dell Lutheran Church-Green Hymnal is the front pages. The pastor would read a portion, then we the congregants would have a response. One such was, “hear my prayer.” Three powerful words. I was recently praying for one of my children, and without a thought I was praying specifics for them and found myself reciting, “Hear my prayer.” This is a petition.

Per Google search, this is the meaning of a biblical petition: a request made for something desired, especially a respectful or humble request, as to a superior or to one of those in authority; a supplication or prayer; a petition for aid; a petition to God for courage and strength. My prayer was that. A momma ask, plead, wish for my child. We have been given that authority. God is not a cosmic being; he is our God. He is to be our number one go-to, our best friend, our helper, our provider, he is the Great I am! “Jesus answered, ‘I tell you the truth, before Abraham was even born, I Am!” John 8:58, NLT

Jesus, thank you for each person reading this today, the family unit they represent. Jesus may you rule in all the moments of their life. May you be their guide, their rock, their anchor, and their Salvation. Hear my prayer. Amen and amen.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.