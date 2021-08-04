Sarah Stultz: What’s your favorite food at the county fair?

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

Well, it has arrived.

You know, that week where it’s probably best to set aside your high hopes of sticking to a healthy eating plan so you can check out the food that can only be tried once a year at the Freeborn County Fair — at least for one meal.

Each year at the fair for the past few years, we at the Tribune have been lucky enough to have been called in by fair organizers to taste-test some of the foods that are for sale at our fair.

As I’m sure you can imagine, it’s not a tough sell to persuade us to come check out the food, and in return we photograph and then write about what we tasted.

Over the years, there’s been everything from gyros, brats, Indian tacos, cookies, funnel cakes, fried candy bars and Oreos, loaded fries, onion rings, cheese curds — and the list goes on and on.

I can feel the scale increasing just thinking about it.

A few of us are headed back out on our tasting adventure on Wednesday at the fair, and you can expect to see reviews online each day and in the newspaper on Saturday. We hope you enjoy reading about the food, but that it also lets you know a little bit about what is out there and potentially some new items this year.

Speaking of the fair, this year we have recruited three community members to help us with our coverage, so you might see a few others with cameras representing the Tribune this year. They should have a Tribune press pass on a lanyard around their neck to help identify themselves to people they come across.

We look forward to covering as many of the happenings that we can this week, so we ask if anyone knows of neat fair stories to let us know.

On a similar note, if you take any good fair photos, send us those as well. We’d love to see them.

If you run into one of us at the fair, don’t hesitate to say hello. We look forward to catching up with many after a crazy year.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.