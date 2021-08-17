August 18, 2021

Scoreboard: Aug. 17

By Staff Reports

Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

TV Best Bets

TODAY

Little league softball: World Series Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Indians at Twins, noon, Bally Sports North

MLB: Red Sox at Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN

Women’s soccer: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Women’s soccer: Portland Thomas vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m., ESPN2

THURSDAY

CFL: Edmonton Elks at BC Lions, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, 5 p.m., Golf

Little league baseball: Playoff game, noon, ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
2 p.m., ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
4 p.m., ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
6 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Twins at Yankees, 6 p.m., Bally Sports North

NCAA women’s soccer: Baylor at Minnesota, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

PGA: The Northern Trust, 1 p.m., Golf

WNBA: Lynx at Sun, 6 p.m., NBA TV

FRIDAY

Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, 5 p.m., Golf

Little league baseball: Playoff game, noon, ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
2 p.m., ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
4 p.m., ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
6 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Twins at Yankees, 6 p.m., Bally Sports North

NASCAR: WWT Raceway 200, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

NFL: Chiefs at Cardinals, 7 p.m., ESPN

PGA: The Northern Trust, 1 p.m., Golf

Prep schedule

FRIDAY

Football: Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Northwood-Kensett at home, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

Volleyball: Northwood-Kensett at home, 4:45 p.m. (scrimmage)

SATURDAY

Boys soccer: Albert Lea at Fairmont, 9 a.m. (scrimmages)

Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Fairmont, 9 a.m. (scrimmages)

