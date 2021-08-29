August 30, 2021

Image courtesy National Weather Service

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 7:16 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Freeborn County and the surrounding area.

Faribault, Waseca and Steele counties are also included.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

Half of Freeborn County, along Waseca, Steele and Faribault County are under slight risk of severe weather. The weather agency states the primary risk will be for damaging wind gusts and possible large hail. A few isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

