Shed broken into and other reports

A shed was reported broken into at 10:59 a.m. Monday at 408 S. First Ave. Damage was also reported to the shed.

Vehicle keyed

Deputies received a report at 4:06 p.m. Monday of a vehicle door that was reportedly keyed the night before at the Freeborn County Fair.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 11:12 a.m. Monday of two cell phones that were stolen at 905 Maplehill Drive late Saturday afternoon.

Police received a report at 11:20 p.m. Monday of a theft of some items outside the building at 2400 Consul St.

Assault reported

A person was reportedly assaulted at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday at 909 Janson St.