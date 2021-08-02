Dec. 31, 1949-July 29, 2021

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – Steven Benson, 71, Lake Mills, Iowa, died Thursday, July 29, in rural Lake Mills.

Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, at Schott Funeral Home, Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills. Pastor Randy Baldwin will officiate. Military honors will follow. A private celebration of life will be held. Inurnment will be at a later date in Salem Memorial Cemetery in Lake Mills.

Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com