Storage unit break-ins reported and other reports

Two attempted break-ins were reported at storage units at 3:53 p.m. Saturday at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward.

Police received a report at 6:23 a.m. Sunday of a storage unit that was broken into overnight at 301 Rezin Ave.

4 arrested on warrants

David Charles Love, 35, turned himself in on a Dodge County warrant at 3:54 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies held Brittini Anne Filipek on Rice County warrants at 2:07 a.m. Friday near milepost 16 of Interstate 35.

Police arrested Lance J. Walters, 35, on a local warrant at 11:07 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East 16th Street and Margaretha Avenue.

Police arrested Hayden Isaiah Stevens, 29, on two local warrants at 6:47 p.m. Sunday at 1006 ½ Dunham St.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a car at 8:11 a.m. Friday at 106 W. Park Ave. in Hollandale.

Garbage illegally dumped

Three bags of garbage were reported illegally dumped in a ditch at 8:28 a.m. Friday on 110th Street in Glenville.

1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Deputies arrested Jordan Tanner Cornelius, 21, for disorderly conduct at 12:49 a.m. Saturday at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva.

Person injured in parade

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person who received a foot injury at 10:53 a.m. Saturday during the Glenville parade. The person was reportedly throwing candy out as a trailer was pulling away.

Money taken from vehicle

Deputies received a report at 4:04 p.m. Saturday of money that was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a garage at 406 Fifth Ave. in Freeborn.

1 cited for underage drinking

Deputies cited Jayde Asher Cornelius, 19, for underage drinking at 4:51 p.m. Saturday at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva.

Vehicles reported on fire

Deputies received a report at 6:53 p.m. Saturday of a loud explosion and vehicles that were on fire at 66104 225th St. in Alden. The fire was put out by the Alden Fire Department.

Dog bite reported

Deputies received a report at 8:49 p.m. Saturday of a person in the MercyOne emergency room in Mason City who had reportedly been bitten by a dog at 12419 735th Ave., Glenville.

1 arrested for suspected DWI

Police arrested Daniel David Millard for suspected driving while intoxicated, alcohol restriction violation and speed, pending urine results after a traffic stop at 10:59 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 13 on Interstate 35.

Thefts reported

A RadRover electric bike was reported stolen at 7:16 a.m. Friday at 1702 Sunset St. The theft reportedly occurred overnight.

A theft was reported at 3:02 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report at 2:48 p.m. Saturday of a male who reportedly stole a shop vacuum at 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report at 6:45 p.m. Friday of a boat battery that had been taken two to three weeks prior at 1708 Eberhart St.

Someone reportedly attempted to steal the ATM machine at 6:41 a.m. Saturday at 2320 Hendrickson Road.

A fishnet was reported stolen at 8 a.m. Saturday at 921 Lincoln Ave.

Police arrested Sharon May Rockroads, 57, and Shannon Patrick Sullivan, 55, for felony theft after receiving a report at 12:14 p.m. Sunday of an electric scooter that was stolen at 1550 Blake Ave.

Jake’s broken into

Police received a report at 7:18 a.m. Friday that Jake’s Pizza, 126 W. Clark St., had been broken into.

Unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:07 p.m. Friday of attempted unemployment fraud at 614 Edgewood Ave.

Credit card fraud reported

Credit card fraud was reported at 7:38 p.m. Friday at 2328 Milo Ave. Someone had reportedly taken out a card in another person’s name and used approximately $500 in transactions.