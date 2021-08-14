TAX INCREMENTS
FREEBORN COUNTY HRA
Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
TIF District Name TIF District # 1-1 LKQ
Current Net Tax Capacity 15,576
Original Tax Capacity 5960
Captured Tax Capacity 9,616
Principal and interest payments due
during the current year 0
Tax Increment Received 9,726
Tax Increment Expended 9,726
First Tax Increment Received 7/1/2012
Date of Required Decertification 12/31/2020
Additional information may be obtained by contacting:
Freeborn County Finance Manager
411 S Broadway, Albert Lea Mn, 56007 1-507-377-5251
