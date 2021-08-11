Theodore “Ted” Anderson

A visitation for Theodore (Ted) F. Anderson of Albert Lea, MN, will be held from 4 until 7 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea, MN. Ted died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Woodbury Health Care Center in Woodbury, MN. He was 87 years of age.

Ted was born April 8, 1934 in Judson, MN, the son of Roy C. and Viola (Heaston) Anderson. He grew up in Saint Peter area and in many small communities in SD. He was a graduate of Worthing High School in SD and continued his education at Gustavus College in St Peter, MN. He wrestled for GAC and graduated in 1956. He earned a Master’s degree from the U of MN in 1972. He taught at Ogilvie, Gibbon, and for 32 years in Albert Lea at both Brookside and Southwest, where he primarily taught 7th grade life science. He was director of the Summer Science program in Albert Lea for several years.

Ted was united in marriage to Joan Ann Shogren on October 2, 1965 in St Peter, MN. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in St Peter and then Albert Lea, MN. Ted enjoyed volunteering, bowling, basketball, hunting and fishing, gardening, camping, watching sports, handy work around the house, and being outdoors. He was a conservationist and enjoyed giving to his favorite charities.

Ted is survived by children Mark (Jane) Anderson of Woodbury, MN, Paul Anderson of Woodbury, MN, Beth (Tony) Englund of Lake Elmo, MN. Grandchildren include Sarah Anderson, Emily (Wes) Malherek, Ben Anderson, Jacob Wilder and Tess Wilder. Also surviving are siblings Myron (Donna) Anderson of Coon Rapids, MN, Helen (Klaren) Alexander of Naples, FL, Cliff (Barb) Anderson of Bloomington, MN, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, mother (Viola) and father (Roy).