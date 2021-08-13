Timothy Donald “Don” Cashin

From the family of Don Cashin

April 29, 1929-December 11, 2020.

The Cashin family invites you to join us for a celebration of Don’s life on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Green Lea Golf Course, 101 Richway Drive, Albert Lea. Due to increasing Covid concerns, and out of respect for Don, we are moving the celebration outdoors. Our family requests that only fully vaccinated guests attend the celebration. Even while outdoors, masks are strongly encouraged. It is with a heavy heart that we limit attendance to those who are vaccinated, but feel it is the most responsible course of action. We look forward to seeing those of you who are able to attend.