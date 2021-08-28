Tornado watch issued for area counties
Freeborn County and the surrounding counties are under a tornado watch through 11 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Also included are Faribault, Mower, Fillmore, Olmsed and Dodge counties in Minnesota and Winnebago and Worth counties in Iowa.
