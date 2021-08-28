August 27, 2021

  • 73°

Tornado watch issued for area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 7:57 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

Freeborn County and the surrounding counties are under a tornado watch through 11 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Also included are Faribault, Mower, Fillmore, Olmsed and Dodge counties in Minnesota and Winnebago and Worth counties in Iowa.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials