USC girls’ tennis shut out by Fairmont, 7-0

The United South Central girls’ tennis team hosted Fairmont Monday night in search of their first team win of the season.

However, the Cardinals proved to be too much for the Rebels to handle, falling 7-0.

The No. 1 doubles team of senior Elizabeth Romano and junior Kelsie Chapman came the to closest to coming away with a victory, being the only match that went to three sets. Romano and Chapman won the first set 6-3, but dropped the final two sets 6-3, 10-4.

Senior Brooklyn Yokiel and freshman Addison Mithun lost the No. 2 doubles match 6-3, 6-0. Freshman Nia Loonen and seventh grader Olivia Bungum lost the No. 3 doubles match 6-0, 6-1.

In singles action, senior Maya Zebro lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 spot, and Macy Zebro lost 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 spot.

Freshman Lauren Hansen made her season debut as a singles player in the No. 3 spot, losing 6-0, 6-2.

Freshman Brylee Nuebauer rounded out the singles play for the Rebels, losing in the No. 4 spot 6-2, 6-3.

The Rebels fall to 0-4 on the season and will be back on the court Thursday when they take on Sibley East on the road.