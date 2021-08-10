Walz to lead trade mission to England, Finland in November

Walz will lead a delegation with about 30 representatives of the state’s medical technology, food and agriculture, environmental technology and education sectors Nov. 12-19.

“I’m looking forward to traveling with Minnesota industry leaders to showcase all we have to offer here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Walz said in a statement Monday. “Both the United Kingdom and Finland are important trade partners with Minnesota.”

Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson, Economic Security Commissioner Steve Grove and First Lady Gwen Walz will travel with the governor.

“The U.K. is our eighth market for exports, and we believe the time is right to open even more doors for Minnesota’s exporters, including those at the cutting edge of technology for medical companies and addressing the realities of climate change,” Grove said.

Walz said stops are planned in London and Helsinki. The trade trip will build on existing relationships and is aimed at increasing exports and encouraging companies to expand in Minnesota.

Walz led a trade trip to South Korea in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.