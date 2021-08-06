Wanda M. Hoiseth

Wanda Hoiseth passed away, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the age of 76. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and for one hour before service on Tuesday. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, MN.

Wanda Marie (Wadding) Hoiseth was born September 20, 1944 to Harry and Myrtle (Haugrud) Wadding in Northwood, Iowa. She grew up in the Glenville area. On May 31, 1963, she was united in marriage to Michael Hoiseth. The couple made their home in Albert Lea where they raised 5 children. Wanda lived in Albert Lea until the time if her death.

Wanda was a very kind person who lived life to the fullest. She was an active member of the Eagles club and the Union center. She loved children, even taking in her four “honorary sons”: Chris, Mike, Santos and Frankie, camping and RV trips with Mike, Brian and Helen, animals and the Minnesota Vikings. Above all, family was the most important to her. They will always remember Wanda’s famous line, “That’s about all I have.”

Wanda is survived by her husband of 58 years, Mike Hoiseth; daughter, Jodi (Chris Bless) Hoiseth and their children Steven, Amber(Eric) and Seth; son, Jim Hoiseth; son, Jason (Jenn) Hoiseth and their children Lexi (Sam) and Erika; daughter Jen (Tom) Keller and their children Lyle, Michael and Alyssa (Logan); 8 great grandkids; sister Audrey (Marion) Mehus and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeff; sister, Ruth Steene, brothers Dale Wadding, Earl Wadding and Wayne Wadding.