August 12, 2021

  • 79°

Windows broken out and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:44 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

A window was reported shattered at 6:41 a.m. Wednesday at 1610 E. Main St. The caller stated it appeared someone attempted to break in. 

A window was reported broken out at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday at 1318 E. Main St. 

The rear window on a vehicle was reported broken out of a vehicle at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday at 1517 S.E. Marshall St. 

 

Door broken out, one arrested

The front door of 1201 E. Main St. was reported broken out at 1:57 a.m. Wednesday. Police logs state Paul Everett David, 39, was arrested in connection to the incident.

 

Vehicle egged

A vehicle was reported egged at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday at 103 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. 

 

Catalytic converter thefts reported

Police received a report at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday that someone had attempted to cut off a catalytic converter from a pickup at 21714 733rd Ave., Albert Lea. 

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a van at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday at 225 S. Broadway. The theft reportedly happened sometime in the last few days. 

 

Graffiti reported

Graffiti was reported at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday at 100 W. Hawthorne St. 

 

Shed broken into

A shed was reported broken into at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday at 1336 Crestview Road. Gasoline was missing. 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials