1 injured in crash on I-35 near Albert Lea

One person was injured Tuesday evening after two vehicles collided on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea.

Nicole Jo Drosdal, 22, of New Town, was reportedly taken to the hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol report stated Drosdal was driving a 2019 Chevy Malibu northbound on the interstate when her vehicle and a 2014 Peterbilt semi, driven by Todd William Meehl, 57, of Holdingford, collided. Meehl was not injured.

The crash occurred at 5:13 p.m.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.