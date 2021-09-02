2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Freeborn County on Wednesday, increasing the total county deaths to 40 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new deaths, one of the people was between 70 and 74 years old and one was between 80 and 84.

The two deaths were part of 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday across the state.

The county also reported four new confirmed cases: one person between 15 and 19, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 80s.

There are presently 80 active cases.

Statewide, 1,642 new cases were reported.

Faribault County reported six new cases; Mower County, 12; Steele County, 22; and Waseca County, two.