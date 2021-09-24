24-PR-21-1305
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 24-PR-21-1305
Notice of Informal
Appointment Of Personal Representative And Notice To Creditors
Estate of Bonita Fay
Aasness,
Decedent
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Lindsey Krueger, whose address is 70596 180th Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: September 23, 2021
Deanna Verkick, Deputy Registrar
Rebecca S. Mittag, Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Donald W. Savelkoul
Savelkoul Law Office
2302 East Main Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License No.: 240680
Telephone: (507) 552-5291
Fax: (507) 552-5292
Email:
dsavelkoul@savelkoullaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Sep. 25 and Oct. 2, 2021
EST/ATTIG, J.
