PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-21-1320

Estate of Lee A. Ulrich, Decedent

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated December 15, 2020, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Wayne R. Ulrich, whose address is 33028 530th Avenue, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, 55917, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 9/21/2021

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Marty G. Helle

Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP

807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 0307476

Telephone: (507) 433-3483

FAX: (507) 433-7889

Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Sep. 29 and Oct. 6, 2021

24-PR-21-1320