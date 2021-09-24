PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota Freeborn County District Court

Third District

Court File Number:

24-PR-21-642

Case Type: Informal Probate

In re the Estate

of Margaret E Tusen,

Deceased

Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative

and Notice to Creditors

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s

Last Will dated April 3, 2021 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Name Kevin D. Johnson

Address 703 Hawthorne Street E. Albert Lea, MN 56007

705

As personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

/s/ Deanna Verdick

Jun 22 2021 10:13 AM

Deanna Verdick,

Deputy Probate

Date Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

The Application for the Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative, which was signed by Kevin D. Johnson came before the Registrar on June 21, 2021. Having considered the Application, the Registrar determines the following:

1. The Application is complete. 2. The Applicant has declared or affirmed that the information in the Application is true to the best of

Applicant’s knowledge or belief.

3. The Applicant appears to be an “interested person” as defined by Minnesota law.

4. Venue in this County is proper based on the statements in the Application.

5. Any notice required by Minnesota law has been given.

6. Decedent’s Will is made up of the following:

Last Will dated April 3, 2021 Separate writing or writings dated The Will refers to a separate writing but none has been found.

7. The documents making up the Will: are in the Registrar’s possession,

8. The Decedent died on April 12, 2021, and at least 120 hours, but not more than 3 years (except as allowed in Minn. Stat. § 524.3-108), have passed since Decedent’s death.

9. The following checked statements are true: Decedent left no surviving spouse.

10. From the statements in the Application, the person appointed below has priority, is entitled to be appointed

Personal Representative, and is not disqualified to serve as Personal Representative.

11. Regarding the Bond:

There is no specification in the Will.

12. Regarding the Administration of the Will: “There is no specification in the Will.

13. The Application indicates that there is no Personal Representative appointed in this or another county of Minnesota whose appointment has not been terminated.

IT IS ORDERED:

1. The Application is granted.

2. The Will is informally probated.

3. Kevin D Johnson is informally appointed as Personal Representative of Decedent’s Estate, with $0.00 bond.

4. The appointment of the Personal Representative is not effective until Letters issue.

5. Upon filing of the bond, if required, and statement of acceptance of oath, Letters Testamentary will be issued.

BY THE COURT:

Jun 22 2021 10:08 AM

Deputy Probate Registrar

If Decedent is not a resident of Minnesota, check Minn. Stat. § 524.3-307 for application of a 30-day rule.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Sept. 15 and 22, 2021

24-PR-21-642