September 14, 2021

36 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 2:16 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Freeborn County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization. on Monday.

The new cases were the cases reported between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday. The weekend numbers have not yet been released.

The new cases included the following:

  • One person between 0 and 4
  • Seven people between 5 and 9
  • Four people between 10 and 14
  • One person between 15 and 19
  • Five people in their 20s
  • Six people in their 30s
  • Four people in their 40s
  • Four people in their 50s
  • Two people in their 60s
  • One person in their 70s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

  • Faribault County: 10 new cases
  • Mower County: 18 new cases
  • Steele County: 25 new cases
  • Waseca County: 12 new cases

Statewide, 2,693 new cases were reported and 11 deaths.

