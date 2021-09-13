36 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization. on Monday.

The new cases were the cases reported between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday. The weekend numbers have not yet been released.

The new cases included the following:

One person between 0 and 4

Seven people between 5 and 9

Four people between 10 and 14

One person between 15 and 19

Five people in their 20s

Six people in their 30s

Four people in their 40s

Four people in their 50s

Two people in their 60s

One person in their 70s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

Faribault County: 10 new cases

Mower County: 18 new cases

Steele County: 25 new cases

Waseca County: 12 new cases

Statewide, 2,693 new cases were reported and 11 deaths.