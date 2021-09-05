5 things to do this week

1

A Night Out for Education

The Albert Lea Education Foundation’s “A Night Out for Education” will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Three Oak Winery.

The event is aimed at raising awareness and funds for the Education Foundation, which supports student scholarships, teacher grants and recognition of outstanding alumni and educators in the Albert Lea school district.

“The event will be a good chance to gather with community members and help support this important cause,” said Janelle Koepke, Education Foundation board member. “Scholarships support Albert Lea High School students as they further their education, and teacher grants provide opportunities for teachers to seek funding for innovative projects or technological equipment that enhances their teaching and the student experience, often equipment that is beyond what can be funded through the annual budget.”

Tickets in advance are $50 a person and are available at Hy-Vee and the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce office. Ticket price includes a donation to support the Education Foundation, two drinks and live music with Easy Heart. Food is available for purchase from Peppered Cow food truck.

2

Fish Sunflower fields

The Fish Sunflower fields near Manchester will open for their second year on Friday.

This year, each of the three fields will have a different theme:

First field: Military heroes past and present. People are encouraged to come in uniforms.

Second field: Hometown heroes past and present. Again, people are encouraged to come in uniforms.

Third field: Those affected by suicide and mental illness.

The fields, at 72056 255th St., are free to enter and are available from sunrise to sunset. The sunflowers usually bloom for about 10 days.

3

Fall Classic

The second annual Fall Classic, a classic car show, will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Three Oak Winery.

In addition to the car show, there will be live music and a celebration of the new fall season. Wine, Minnesota craft beers and a couple domestic options will be available for purchase.

There is an $8 cover charge for this event for people without classic cars, and the charge is waived for those who bring a car to participate.

4

Martin’s Cycling & Fitness Pub Crawl

Martin’s Cycling & Fitness will host a pub crawl Saturday for a scenic bike ride to local establishments.

The pub crawl will leave at 3:30 p.m. from 1137 S. Broadway.

5

Al Batt Pelican Breeze cruise

Al Batt will host a Pelican Breeze cruise from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for what is the boat’s last cruise of the season. Cost is $10 per person, and people are invited to bring their own snacks and beverages aboard. The boat leaves from Albert Lea Lake at Frank Hall Park.