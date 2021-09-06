6 new COVID-19 hospitalizations over holiday weekend
Six new hospitalizations and 78 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Wednesday from over the long holiday weekend.
The data included cases reported between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.
The new cases included the following:
• Seven people ages 4 and under
• Four people ages 5 to 9
• Six people ages 10 to 14
• Seven people ages 15 to 19
• Seven people in their 20s
• Twenty people in their 30s
• Five people in their 40s
• Five people in their 50s
• Nine people in their 60s
• Five people in their 70s
• Three people in their 80s
The county presently has 179 active cases.
The following cases were reported in other area counties:
• Faribault County: 27 new cases
• Mower County: 63 new cases
• Steele County: 139 new cases
• Waseca County: 37 new cases
Across the state during the same timeframe, 5,777 new cases were reported, along with nine deaths.
