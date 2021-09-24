September 24, 2021

Active COVID-19 cases inch up slightly in county

By Staff Reports

Published 8:26 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Thursday, according to health officials.

The new cases included the following:

• Three people between 5 and 9

• Four people between 10 and 14

• Two people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Two people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Two people in their 80s

• Two people age unknown

There are now 92 active cases in the county.

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: nine new cases

• Mower County: 34 new cases

• Steele County: 35 new cases

• Waseca County: 19 new cases

Statewide, 2,434 new cases were reported and 24 deaths.

