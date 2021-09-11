Administrator’s Corner: High school offers many opportunities

Administrator’s Corner by Chris Dibble

In my first few months as the leader of Albert Lea High School, I have been impressed with the resiliency and flexibility of our students, families, staff and community as we once again face unusual circumstances in education due to the ongoing pandemic. I thank all stakeholders for continued communication as we redefine what school looks like and make daily decisions in the best interest of our students.

One of the highlights of returning to in-person learning is the variety of programs the students at Albert Lea High School are able to access. Students are offered a variety of core classes that students can choose from including advanced courses of study, College in the Schools sections where students earn college credits for completing requirements, and the Advanced Placement (AP) classes where students demonstrate a high level of academic proficiency based on nationally recognized exams.

In addition to multiple paths available in meeting core class requirements, students also are given a vast selection of electives for participation. Albert Lea High School offers music opportunities in band, choir and orchestra along with multiple years of both Spanish and French. Visual art covers drawing, painting, ceramics and photography. The industrial technology department offers classes in woodworking, welding, automotive and small engines, small animal care, landscaping and horticulture, as well as a wide variety of Project Lead the Way(PLTW) classes that focus on learning real-world applications to learn skills such as problem solving, critical and creative thinking, collaboration and communication. Electives also exist in the humanities and physical fitness.

All of these opportunities are provided to the students of Albert Lea High School through the support of our community tax dollars. The Albert Lea community will once again be voting to continue the current levy referendum that assists in supporting the opportunities that make Albert Lea High School a comprehensive learning environment for students. Absentee ballots will be available beginning Sept. 17, and in-person voting for this year is Tuesday, Nov. 2. I thank you for the continued support of our students and community.

Chris Dibble is the Albert Lea High School principal.