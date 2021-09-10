Alan Savick

Alan Lee Savick, 71, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on September 8, 2021 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Alan was born in Albert Lea, MN on September 19, 1949 to Alvin and Maxine (Haukoos) Savick. He grew up in Freeborn County residing in Woodvale and REM homes. Alan loved his time with family. He enjoyed puzzles, Elvis Presley, John Wayne, superheroes, and watching TV (especially old westerns). Alan also enjoyed visiting with all the staff daily at REM home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at REM Home for their excellent care of Alan over the years.

Alan is survived by his brother, Vik (Gail) Savick; sisters, Dixie (Dale) Johannsen, Patti Behrens and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Maxine (Haukoos) Savick; brothers, Mark and Kevin and grandparents, Millard and Berniece Haukoos.