Albert Lea Area Schools to begin universal masking starting Monday

In a message sent out to parents and posted on the district’s website Friday afternoon, Albert Lea Area Schools announced universal masking will be implemented for all staff and students kindergarten through 12th grades starting Monday.

The announcement said the district continues to be impacted by the high COVID-19 case counts in Freeborn County, and said the county currently has the second highest level of COVID-19 infections per capita in the state.

Administration plans to bring a resolution of the school board at their next meeting on Sept. 20 regarding the issue. The resolution will provide a COVID data target the district will need to meet before being able to remove the universal masking requirement.