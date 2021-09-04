Albert Lea High School Chorale members chosen

The Albert Lea High School Vocal Music Department announced this week the return of the ALHS Chorale. Chorale is a select chamber choir that rehearses in the mornings before school, according to a press release.

They will sing a wide variety of music. They were chosen by audition in the first weeks of school.

The members are the following:

Soprano:

Katelyn Holt

Jenna Steffl

Hattie Nelson

Hannah Willner

Taylor Palmer

Lara Westrum

Alto:

Samantha Brumbaugh

Ava Cunningham

Jaya Stout

Kailey Boettcher

Cydney Pathammavong

Joey Maiden

Tenor:

Tim Chalmers

William Toft

Jared Turrubiartes

Joseph Yoon

Spencer VanBeek

Angel Hernandez

Alden Helleksen

Bass:

Logan Strom

Brian Solberg

Patrick Holcomb

Corrin Calderon

Ryan Utz

Kaidin Barnes

This group is available for holiday performances and some spring performances by appointment. They will go on a working retreat in mid-October to Prairie River Camp.

Organizations and clubs that wish to have the Chorale perform should call director, Diane Heaney, to schedule the group.