Albert Lea tennis falls short against Austin, 4-3

By Tyler Julson

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team came up just short of a win against Austin Wednesday afternoon in its final home meet of the season.

The Tigers lost 4-3 to the Packers, picking up one singles win and two doubles wins.

Bree Weilage was the lone Tiger top pick up a win in singles competition. She won the No. 3 match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

In other singles action, Alyssa Jensen lost 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 1 match, Stephanie Vogt lost 6-1, 5-7 in the No. 2 match, and Emery Nelson lost 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 3 match.

Hannah Willner and Rachel Doppelhammer got a win in the No. 1 doubles match, going to the third set to do so 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Ava Bremer and Ashlyn Berven also won in their doubles match in the No. 3 spot. The duo won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Marissa Hanson and Lilly Hyke took their opponents to three sets in the No. 2 match, but came out on the losing end 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The Tigers fall to 1-9 on the season and will be back on the court Thursday when they travel to take on Mankato East.

