Alton Bushman

Age 81, of Cottage Grove, Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 27, 2021. Alton was born on April 13, 1940 in Albert Lea, MN to parents, Arno Herman and Anna Marie (nee Bolgendorfer) Bushman, who were immigrants from Germany. He married Marlys (nee Berg) on September 1, 1962 and they just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary together. They lovingly raised their three children, Lane, Jill, and Angie. Al was an elementary teacher for over 30 years in the South St. Paul school district before retiring and continuing to substitute teach in the district. He taught at Jefferson, Roosevelt, Lincoln Center, and Kaposia. In his free time, he loved to fish and watch MN sports (High School Hockey, basketball; Gophers, Vikings, and Twins). Survived by loving wife, Marlys; son, Lane (Julie); daughters, Jill (Jim), and Angie; ten grandchildren, Kayla, Matt, Sarah, Zach, Ally, Madison, Savanah, Jenny, Thomas, and Katie; five great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Julius, Barrett, Caden, and Knox; and other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred and Art; and in-laws. Visitation 5-7 PM, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Celebration of Life 2 PM, Monday, October 4, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 535 20th Ave. N., South St. Paul, MN, 55075. Arrangements with Kok Funeral Home, 651-459-2483 www.kokfuneralhome.com