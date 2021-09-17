Bernard P. Falksen
ALBERT LEA, Minn. –
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Lutheran Church in Ellendale, Minn. A luncheon and visitation will follow. Masks are encouraged.
Bernard P. Falksen, Ellendale, Minn., died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Albert Lea.
