September 17, 2021

Bernard P. Falksen

By Submitted

Published 3:25 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. –

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Lutheran Church in Ellendale, Minn. A luncheon and visitation will follow. Masks are encouraged.

Bernard P. Falksen, Ellendale, Minn., died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Albert Lea.

