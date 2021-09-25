Big Island Rendezvous print now available

The 2021 Big Island Rendezvous & Festival print celebrating the 34th year of the historical event has been created by artist Eloise Adams.

The print depicts some of the entertainers, vendors, storytellers and musicians.

Once upon a time, it wasn’t possible for early settlers to travel to the trading post for supplies, so they would gather at a certain spot at a certain date and the trading post would send wagons of trade goods out to the people. Since travel was not like today, people might be waiting two or three days before the wagons of needed goods would arrive. Settlers came prepared to camp, share stories and eat together. Someone would bring a violin and there would be music and dancing.

The Rendezvous at Bancroft Bay Park tries to make this event come alive.

At the bottom of the print are the seven Boy Scouts from Troop 11 in Alden. Also shown are their leaders. They work to keep the site clean. They are called “The Clean-Up Gang — Leave No Trace.”

The prints are numbered and signed. Some are hand-painted and some are black and white. The prints can be seen at the Rendezvous and later at Adams Originals Shop in downtown Albert Lea.

The sale of the prints helps fund the two student days.