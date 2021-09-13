Funeral services for Cecilia “Cela” Winjum will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home, Albert Lea. Fr. Kurt Farrell will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota.

Cecilia died September 10, 2021 at Northfield Care Center in Northfield, Minnesota. She was 85 years old.

Cecilia Carey was born March 22, 1936 at Austin, Minnesota to parents Horace Grant Carey and Cecelia Thome Carey. She was a graduate of Pacelli High School.

She married Thomas Winjum on March 7, 1959 at Northwood, Iowa. The couple made their home in Albert Lea where their three daughters were born.

Over the years, Cecilia held various nursing assistant jobs in the area. She was a member of St. Theodore’s Church.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Magdalene Carey Clance, Helen Carey Ulwelling, Velma Carey Strange, Mary Carey Winkels, Margaret Carey Butler; brothers Horace Carey Jr., Bernard Carey and an infant brother Michael Carey.

She is survived by her husband Thomas; daughters Rita (Paul) Peterson, Kelli Evenson, Peggy (Ron) Benson; grandsons Joshua (Carrie) Winjum, Brandon (Cassi) Benson; great-grandchildren Jamal Donovan, Devin Winjum, Morgan Reuvers, Emma, Benjamin and Elizabeth Benson; and great-great granddaughter Avery Grace Abrams.

Cecilia is also survived by a brother David (Mary) Carey; sisters Charlene Carey Young and Rosemary (Keith) Carey Price; sisters-in-law Sharon Ulland, Elaine (Raymond) King; brother-in-law Arthur Winjum Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to offer a special word of thanks to the staff at Northfield Care Center for their exceptional care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home of Albert Lea.