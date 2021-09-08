Class of 1959 reunion Sept. 16

The Albert Lea High School class of 1959 will host its 62nd reunion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Wedgewood Cove. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $21 per person to be paid at the Cove when checking in.

For more information call Judy Verdoorn at 507-373-8306.