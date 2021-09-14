County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases

Freeborn County’s active COVID-19 cases decreased slightly on Tuesday to 144, though 40 new cases were reported.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department’s newest data was from the period of 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.

The new cases included the following:

• Two cases 4 and under

• Five cases between 5 and 9

• Six cases between 10 and 14

• Three cases 15 to 19

• Six cases in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• Five people in their 50s

• Six people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

One new hospitalization was also reported.

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault: 16 new cases

• Mower: 42 new cases

• Steele: 68 new cases

• Waseca: 32 new cases

Twelve deaths and 4,603 cases were reported statewide.