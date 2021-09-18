Court dispositions: Aug. 26, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

Aug 26

Robert Charles Anderson, 43, 20422 490th St., Lake Mills. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180.

Michelle Marie Cline, 42, 40 Downtown Plz. Apt. 4, Fairmont. Count 1: Driving after revocation – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $465. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Izaiah Solo Dampha, 19, 281 State St. E, Emmons. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding 49/30. Fees $60.

Cory Wayne Doyle, 29, 2205 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $390.

Jacqueline Marie Guthmiller, 31, 1904 Bridge Ave. Apt. 215, Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $255.

Darron Dylan Miller, 37, PO Box 170, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Travis Steven Runge, 43, 304 Fairmont Ave., Sherburn. (April 2021 offense) Count 1: Domestic assault. Dismissed. Count 2: Give peace officer false name/birthdate/ID card – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, Stay 72 days, credit for time served 18 days. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $465. (June 2021 offense) Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of controlled substance – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 72 days, credit for time served 18 days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $180.

Tashanna Strong, 25, 2965 Country Dr. Apt. 112, St. Paul. Count 1: Misdemeanor theft. Take/use/transfer movable property. Unsupervised probation one year.

Dylan James Kroupa, 28, 441 Main St. W, Glenville. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Shaninth Michael Ray, 33, 2309 29th St. W, Mason City. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Valentin Cortes Bermudez, 42, 5530 175th St. W. Unit 135, Farmington. Count 1: DWI – gross misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $415. Count 3: Misdemeanor – no Minnesota driver’s license. Dismissed.