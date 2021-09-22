Court dispositions: Aug. 27-31, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

Aug. 27

Isaac Nicholas Atwood, 19, 714 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Krista Lynn Somnis, 21, 1819 9 St. W, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $180.

Preston Allen Adams, 23, Felony – criminal sex conduct – third-degree – greater than 24 months older – victim 13-15. Commit to commissioner of corrections – Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud – 36 months, stay for 15 years. Local confinement 30 days, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation 15 years. Fees $80.

Christopher Lon Rogers, 43, 366 N. State St., Lyons, GA. Count 1: Felony third-degree assault. Commit to commissioner of corrections – Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud – 30 months. Stay five years. Supervised probation five years. Restitution $6,219.20. Fees $80.

Robert John Boutin, 53, 1021 4th St. NW, Elk River. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Hasibullah Pardis, 19, 605 Masterson Pass Apt. 631, Austin, TX. Count 1: Speeding 75/55. Fees $220.

Aug. 30

Timothy Andrew Bakke, 29, 200 1st Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor – fifth-degree – possession of a controlled substance. Local confinement three days, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Possession of a small amount of marijuana. Dismissed. Count 3: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Steve Allen Cole, 39, 80753 2nd Ave., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Violate limited drivers license conditions. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75.

Ka Paw Moo, 26, 714 Saint Thomas Ave. Albert Lea. Count 1: Fifth-degree gross misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. Unsupervised probation one year. Dismissed upon condition met.

Daniel Linnes Smith, 44, 77674 235 St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $280.

Aug. 31

John Edward Malakowsky, 53, 1209 Virginia Place, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.