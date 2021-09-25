Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-6, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

Sept 1

Oscar Paul Delossantos Jr, 26, 1415 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Misdemeanor theft. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 66 days. Fees $80.

Paul Andrew Besser, 40, 69525 305th St., Hartland. Count 1: Discorderly conduct. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation one year. Restitution $692.77. Fees $205.

Larry Mark Senne, 53, 2112 3rd Ave. NE, Owatonna. Count 1: Ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Dismissed. Count 2: Switched plates – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days. Fees $80.

Sept 2

Brandon Lee Mettler, 21, 195 3rd St. NE, Wells. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180. Count 2: Operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30. Count 3: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Malori Marie Nesse, 29, 621 11th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fifth-degree felony – possession of controlled substance. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee, 15 months. Fees $155. Count 2: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Benjamin Alberto Padilla Jr., 30, 616 James Ave., Unit 204, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Lucas Joshua Hanson, 18, 1215 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Chad Alan Johnson, 42, 3110 4th Ave. W, Unit 14, Hibbing. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jayson Perez Rivera, 38, 714 Main St., Emmons. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.

Romeo Galindo Ortiz Diaz, 39, 418 N State St. #6, Fairmont. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Sept 3

Htun Htun, 38, 2417 Mio Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Thavinh Kullavongsa, 38, 909 13th Ave. NW, Austin. Speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Jun Zhang, 48, 4396 Condor Ave., Fontana, CA. Count 1: CMV – use of radar detector in commercial vehicle. Fees $180.

Sept 6

Alexander Carrillos, 32, 909 Janson St. Apt. 212, Albert Lea. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree. Dismissed upon conditions met. Local confinement 365 days, stay 309, credit for time served 56 days. Supervised probation two years. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Dismissed. Count 3: Misdemeanor obstructing arrest or legal process. Fees $390. Count 4: Driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 5: Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Jon Matthew Krebsbach, 30, 209 NW 5th St., Adams. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.