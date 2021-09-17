DeWaldon Bendtsen
ROCHESTER, Minn. –
On Thursday September 23, 2021
celebrate the life of DeWaldon Bendtsen at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN with a visitation at 1pm, and funeral service at 2pm.
Masks are required by the Church. Full obituary published in Tuesday’s online Post Bulletin. If you wish to celebrate and honor his life with a donation, it can be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church or to Season’s Hospice of Rochester.
DeWaldon Bendtsen, 88, Rochester, Minn., died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Rochester.
You Might Like
John “Randy” Cox
John Randolph “Randy” Cox, age 84, passed away on September 14, 2021, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield. Randy... read more