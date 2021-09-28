Diana C. Helmers, age 80, of Britt, Iowa, formerly of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on September 26, 2021.

She enjoyed going to garage sales, playing cards, and drinking coffee with friends.

Diana is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Helmers; son, Timothy Helmers; parents, Walter and Eva Johnson.

She is survived by her sons, Lynn Helmers and Todd (Stephanie) Helmers; daughters, Terrie Helmers, Lori (Mark) Flanary, and Lynel Helmers; grandchildren, Paige, Morgan, Ruben, Raul, Kayla, Noah, Brian, Brandon and Victoria; 3 great-grandchildren Romeo, Shane and James; and brother, Dean Johnson and sister, Eilene Davidson.

Graveside service 2:00 PM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Hollandale Cemetery, Hollandale, MN.