September 28, 2021

  • 82°

Diana C. Helmers

By Submitted

Published 12:01 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Diana C. Helmers, age 80, of Britt, Iowa, formerly of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on September 26, 2021.

Diana C. Helmers

She enjoyed going to garage sales, playing cards, and drinking coffee with friends.

Diana is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Helmers; son, Timothy Helmers; parents, Walter and Eva Johnson.

She is survived by her sons, Lynn Helmers and Todd (Stephanie) Helmers; daughters, Terrie Helmers, Lori (Mark) Flanary, and Lynel Helmers; grandchildren, Paige, Morgan, Ruben, Raul, Kayla, Noah, Brian, Brandon and Victoria; 3 great-grandchildren Romeo, Shane and James; and brother, Dean Johnson and sister, Eilene Davidson.

Graveside service 2:00 PM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Hollandale Cemetery, Hollandale, MN.

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials