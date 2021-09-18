Duplicate bridge results

Five and a half tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center, starting at noon. Winners were the following:

First: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third and fourth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fifth: Connie Johnson and Larry Crowe

Six full tables played on Wednesday starting at 11:30 a.m.; winners were the following:

First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fourth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Sixth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Players are from Northwood, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin.

The center opens at 8 a.m., and it is opened to the public. Call 433-2370 for questions on what is going on at the Senior Center.