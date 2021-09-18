September 17, 2021

Duplicate bridge results

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

Five and a half tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center, starting at noon. Winners were the following:

  • First: Gail and Ray Schmidt
  • Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Third and fourth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Fifth: Connie Johnson and Larry Crowe

Six full tables played on Wednesday starting at 11:30 a.m.; winners were the following:

  • First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
  • Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Third: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Fourth: John Leisen and  Rick Stroup
  • Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
  • Sixth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Players are from  Northwood, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin.

The center opens at 8 a.m., and it is  opened to the public. Call 433-2370 for questions on what is going on at the Senior Center.

