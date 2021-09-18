Duplicate bridge results
Five and a half tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center, starting at noon. Winners were the following:
- First: Gail and Ray Schmidt
- Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Third and fourth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Fifth: Connie Johnson and Larry Crowe
Six full tables played on Wednesday starting at 11:30 a.m.; winners were the following:
- First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Third: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Fourth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
- Sixth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
Players are from Northwood, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin.
The center opens at 8 a.m., and it is opened to the public. Call 433-2370 for questions on what is going on at the Senior Center.
